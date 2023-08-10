JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Deputies from the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff were dispatched to a residence on Park Drive in Summit Township for a stabbing on Wednesday, Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette reports. The suspect, who is the victim’s son, is in custody.

The deputies arrived on scene at around 6:52 p.m. and found a 48-year-old female with a stab wound to the chest.

Deputies provided aid to the victim until medical personnel arrived. The victim was then transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Witnesses report that the suspect, the 27-year-old son of the victim, fled the scene on foot.

Law enforcement personnel established a perimeter while an MSP Canine Team attempted to track the suspect.

During the search, a Deputy and an Officer from the Napoleon Township Police Department observed the suspect exit a wooded area on McDevitt Avenue. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

An initial investigation determined the victim was attempting to move out of the residence due to issues with her son.

The suspect was taken to the Jackson County Jail, and charges for assault with intent to murder will be sought through the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.