Woman stabbed twice during road rage incident in Walmart parking lot, police say

BLACKMAN TWP., Mich. (MLIVE) – A Parma woman was stabbed twice Tuesday afternoon during an apparent road rage incident in a Jackson Walmart parking lot, according to police.

Officers were called at 3:46 p.m. on May 26, to Walmart, located at 1700 W. Michigan Ave., for the reported stabbing, Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety Director Mike Jester said.

The 40-year-old victim suffered stab wounds in her left hand and left thigh that needed medical attention, but were not considered life-threatening, Jester said.

The woman told investigators she was backing out of a parking spot when a passing car came behind her vehicle requiring her to suddenly stop to avoid hitting the car, Jester said.

Two women got out of the passing car and initially started yelling at the victim before physically assaulting and stabbing her, Jester said.

The two women got back into the car and fled prior to police arriving, but the victim and witnesses were able to provide a description of the vehicle, which was found by Jackson Police Department officers, Jester said.

A 31-year-old Battle Creek woman, considered to be the primary assailant, was arrested, Jester said. She was taken to the Jackson County Jail to await assault charges, he said.