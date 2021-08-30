Woman sues MSU over their vaccine mandate for employees

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan State University employee is suing MSU over the school’s vaccine requirements.

The plaintiff, Jeanna Norris, alleges that the University’s vaccine mandate is unlawful, as she had already contracted COVID-19 and has “natural immunity” against the virus.

“Given the her [sic] naturally acquired immunity, MSU cannot establish a compelling governmental interest in overriding the personal autonomy and constitutional rights of Plaintiff and those who are similarly situated by forcing them either to be vaccinated or to suffer adverse professional consequences,” an excerpt from her lawsuit says.

Norris argues that her doctor, Dr. Hooman Noorchasm, advised Norris that it was “medically unnecessary” to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and thus it was unlawful for the University to compel her to do so.

The lawsuit also argues that the vaccines mandated by MSU haven’t been approved by the FDA, and thus cannot be compulsory.

The Pfizer Comarity vaccine that was approved by the FDA is legally distinct from the Pfizer vaccine approved for emergency use, the lawsuit says.

A copy of her lawsuit can be found here.