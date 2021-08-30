Woman who stole school’s PTO sentenced to probation

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A woman that pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from a school’s parent-teacher fund has been sentenced to probation, reports Jackson Citizen Patriot and MLive.
Angela Mannor,44 of Leoni Township, pleaded guilty on July 13 to one count of “embezzlement of $20,000 or more but less than $50,000” for embezzling funds from the Michigan Center Schools’ Parent-Teacher Organization.
She was sentenced on August 25 to three years of probation before Jackson County Circuit Judge Susan Jordan.
Mannor was originally charged with “embezzlement of $50,000 or more but less than $100,000.”
Mannor was accused on September 5, 2014, police reports obtained by media partners Jackson Citizen Patriot/MLive show.
Between 2014 and 2019, Mannor embezzled $51,563.54 from the PTO and used the funds for personal purchases, such as Comcast and Amazon payments.
Mannor was also sentenced to a suspended sentence of 180 days in Jackson County Jail.