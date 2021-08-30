Woman who stole school’s PTO sentenced to probation

(File photo) Angela Mannor appears in court with defense attorney Philip Curtis to waive her preliminary examination in front of Jackson County District Court Judge Joseph Filip on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Mannor is charged with embezzling more than $50,000 from a Michigan Center Schools PTO.J. Scott Park | Courtesy of MLive.com

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A woman that pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from a school’s parent-teacher fund has been sentenced to probation, reports Jackson Citizen Patriot and MLive.

Angela Mannor,44 of Leoni Township, pleaded guilty on July 13 to one count of “embezzlement of $20,000 or more but less than $50,000” for embezzling funds from the Michigan Center Schools’ Parent-Teacher Organization.

She was sentenced on August 25 to three years of probation before Jackson County Circuit Judge Susan Jordan.

Mannor was originally charged with “embezzlement of $50,000 or more but less than $100,000.”

Mannor was accused on September 5, 2014, police reports obtained by media partners Jackson Citizen Patriot/MLive show.

Between 2014 and 2019, Mannor embezzled $51,563.54 from the PTO and used the funds for personal purchases, such as Comcast and Amazon payments.

Mannor was also sentenced to a suspended sentence of 180 days in Jackson County Jail.