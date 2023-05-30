If you have information about or have seen Marilee Furlong, 73, you are asked to call St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at 269-467-4195.

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– Have you seen this missing 73-year-old woman?

Marilee Furlong was reported missing on May 29, St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said.

She has Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, according to the sheriff’s office.

She left her daughter’s home on Flatbush Road, in the Three Rivers area, at about 9 a.m.

Marilee is fair-skinned, approximately 5-foot-8 inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds. She has long, grey heir, likely in a ponytail, and hazel eyes.

When Marilee was last seen, she was wearing red, long-sleeved pajamas, but might have also changed into a red/pink plaid, button-up shirt with a green undershirt and blue jeans.

The sheriff’s office said Marilee is probably wearing grey-and-blue, sneaker-like shoes, and carrying a brown leather purse.

Sources say they don’t know where Marilee might be headed.

