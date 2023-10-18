LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman whose body was found in White Oak Township and is investigating the case as a homicide.

The woman has been identified as Alicia Gallegos, 29, of Lansing. The sheriff’s office announced Wednesday that her death is being investigated as a homicide. No other new information about Gallegos was shared in Wednesday’s announcement.

Gallego’s body was located Monday morning in a wooded area along the roadway near Iosco Road west of Brogan Road in White Oak Township.

Anyone with information may call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.