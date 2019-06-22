Women dress as handmaids, protest recent abortion ban laws

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As the debate surrounding abortion heats up in our country, a group of pro-choice activists protested at the State Capitol today and they did it in a different way.

The women dressed as handmaids, inspired by the popular Hulu series “The Handmaid’s Tale”.

They say that they hope by protesting in this unique way that they’ll stand out and make a difference.

“This could be a reality, maybe not to that extent, but having our rights taken away can happen,” said protestor Jillian O’Connor.

“I could literally spend the rest of my life in prison for choosing to abort a pregnancy, it’s ridiculous,” said protestor Martie Gray.

Dressed in red robes and white bonnets, chanting, and standing up for what they call decent human rights.

The women say they don’t want their rights stripped away like the women in the show “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

“Abortion should be an option,” said O’Connor.

O’Connor says it’s her obligation to stand up for what she believes in.

“If men could be pregnant, then abortions would be handed out on the streets, at ATMs, at whatever, it’s just not being taken seriously,” said O’Connor.

“This is a really terrifying time to have a uterus,” said Ethan Schmitt, the mid-Michigan community organizer for Planned Parenthood.

Schmitt says they’re not going to stop fighting.

“These abortion bans will keep coming, the rights will keep getting taken away unless we stand up and do something about it,” said Schmitt.

O’Connor encourages others to stand behind them.

“If you don’t speak up, then nobody will,” said O’Connor.

Supporters of the recent abortion ban laws, also known as being pro-life, say that unborn children deserve equal rights, too.