LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As the battle over abortion access in Michigan nears election day, Governor Gretchen Whitmer met with several women in Lansing, including some Republicans who say they are voting in support of prop 3.

This comes the same week that the group Democrats for Life plans to host its own event calling on voters to strike down the proposed state constitutional amendment.

Six women from around mid-Michigan were invited to share their perspectives with the governor on what an abortion ban would mean to them. The issue is part of an already contentious election and two Republican voters in the meeting share that they are stepping away from their party on this issue.

Women shared their concerns about the effects an abortion ban would have on healthcare, what lawmakers might not understand about the issue and how to start those difficult conversations with people on the other side of prop 3.

One woman who said she is a Republican voter said it was devastating to have her doctor’s office call her to get permission from her husband for a pap smear examination after the overturning of Roe left many healthcare providers confused.

“Why would the party that I was born and raised into, that I’ve given my time and my vote; turn their back on me and say you know what, you’re too stupid to make your own decisions. If we can’t, we’ll have your husband decide for you or your father,” she said.

This talk comes as the group Democrats for Life plans to share their worries about prop 3 later this week. Kristen Day is the executive director for Democrats For Life of America. She said one of the reasons behind some democrats voting no on prop 3 is because of worries over medical regulation decreasing.

“It would add a constitutional amendment to give protections to abortion providers. that would be like allowing the oil and gas industry to regulate themselves and drill as many wells that they want to without no recourse”, Day said.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer responded to comments from opponents who say the battle over prop 3 outweighed the race for governor.

She said whoever wins the governor’s race “absolutely impacts this.”

