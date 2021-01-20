Women who allegedly stole laptop from Nany Pelosi’s office faces new charges

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) — A woman who was accused by a former romantic partner of stealing a computer from Nancy Pelosi’s office during the U.S. Capitol riot is now facing new charges.

According to new court documents Riley Williams instructed a man to put on gloves before taking a computer inside Nancy Pelosi’s office.

William’s is now facing a federal theft charge and a charge of obstructing a official proceeding.

She is still facing a initial charge of entering the U.S Capitol without authorization.

According to a report from CBS News, the amended complaint Williams’ former partner shared video clips with investigators that appeared to be recorded during the riot.