LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Women’s Commission will hold a virtual public meeting today to discuss the status of women in the state as the election season approaches.

The meeting will be led by Muna Jondy, the Commission Chair, with reports from various sub-committees including financial freedom and unlocking opportunities.



Public questions and comments will be allowed during the second half of the meeting.



The meeting will be held online at 1:00 p.m. on Zoom.