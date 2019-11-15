MSU women’s cross country earns automatic bid to NCAA Championships

East Lansing, Mich — Michigan State women’s cross country earned an automatic bid to the 2019 NCAA Championships Friday afternoon.

The No. 6 Spartans took home the Great Lakes Region title, placing all five scoring runners in the top-19.

The team finished the NCAA Great Lakes Regional on the Zimmer Championship in Madison, Wisconsin with a total of 49 points.

“They’ve been dialed in all year, but one of the things I’ve been really proud of with this group – and you’ve seen this in the past from us – is every time we race, we seem to be a little bit better,” Director of Cross Country and Track and Field Walt Drenth said. “Thinking about the progress that they’ve made and their sense of purpose is really fun; they set some serious goals when we started the season.”

The No. 6-ranked Spartan women advance to their 19th-consecutive NCAA Championship, as MSU captured the Great Lakes Region title for the first time since 2014.

