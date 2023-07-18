LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An all-female group of Michigan hikers has been meeting this year to help make group hiking more accessible for first-timers and people with limited mobility.

It’s called Adventure(ish) and is made up of women of all ages and ability levels. Because of this, they choose from trails that have something to offer whether you want to go half a mile with the beginners, or a full seven-mile trek with the more experienced crowd.

“What we love about this hike so much is that you can choose your length very easily,” Said Kristy Brooks, the group’s founder. “The trails are really well marked so it’s really hard to get lost out here.”

Members of the group say they have been able to keep meeting despite the cold winter and the hot summer temperatures, adding the views are always pretty.

“We started this group in the wintertime,” Brooks said. “And it’s been really fun to see the trails that we frequent on a regular basis change, the ferns that grow on this trail here at riverfront park (are) like a fern forest, and in the wintertime, it was just a beautiful snowscape.”

The group’s Facebook page is open and there is a spot to request permission. Organizers say everyone is welcome. “An unexpected benefit of this is getting to know all different personalities and folks from all different walks of life,” Brooks said.