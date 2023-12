LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’ve found yourself humming the “Frosty, the Snowman” tune this December, you might be wondering where to find “that jolly happy soul” on TV–and tonight is the night.

Channel that nostalgia Saturday night by tuning into the animated Christmas classic on WLNS-TV 6.

The 1969 animated rendition of “Frosty, the Snowman” airs tonight, Saturday, at 9 p.m., right after “Rudolph.”

“Frosty Returns,” the 1993 animated TV special, will follow at 9:30 p.m.