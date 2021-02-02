Woody the Woodchuck makes her 22nd Groundhog Day prediction

HOWELL, Mich (WLNS)- Snowfall is here and the cold weather has settled in. But many of us want to know just how much longer, this cold weather will last.

Today the official Groundhog of Michigan is set to give her predictions- answering if you should keep your coat out, or pull out your sandals. This event is offered every year at the Howell Nature Center and normally brings out around d300 plus people.

“Normally we have a crowd appearing and do a contest with costumes. And continental breakfast for our guests,” said Katelyn Lewis, Howell Nature Center, Wildlife Education Manager

And While her prediction could be right—today is still on the colder side. Woody- who lost her parents at a young age is housed at the Howell Nature Center and goes by many names.

“She’s official Michigan woodchuck, official Michigan whistle pig, however you want to look at it. Woody actually came to us as in 1998 as a patient through our wildlife clinic,” said lewis.

Every year the center hosts a fundraiser at the event, and this year it’s to help Woody do some home renovations, that will allow her visitors with disabilities to see her.

“Were hoping to expand the habitat to be much taller, for climbing opportunities, and to allow more of an opportunity for everyone to see her in her habitat, ” said Lewis.