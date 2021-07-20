Work of art: Can for new Perrin brew painted by Michigan artist

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich., Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan brewery and a Sturgis native now living in metro Grand Rapids have partnered up for a new summer brew.

Perrin Brewing Company and contemporary landscape artist Randi Ford joined forces to bring beer drinkers the Summer Scene Imperial. This 9% ABV fruit ale is part of the Side Hustle Series.

“Michigan’s fruit orchards burst to life in the summertime,” senior marketing manager Lindsey VanDenBoom said. “In Summer Scene, our brewers captured the fresh, sun-ripened flavor of Michigan-grown fruit.”

Randi Ford created an original painting of a Michigan sunset that is featured on the can.

Summer Scene is set to be available on draft and in six-packs of 12-ounce cans at Perrin Brewing Company in Comstock Park starting July 22. Statewide distribution will follow.