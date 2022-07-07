FREMONT, Mich. (WOOD) — A worker was killed in an accident at the Gerber plant in Fremont Thursday, parent company Nestle confirmed.

Nestle said the employee was working on repairs on a line when it happened. The worker’s name was not released.

The company said it was investigating and cooperating with authorities.

For now, operations at the plant on State Street between Stone Road and Weaver Avenue have been halted.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss and our sympathies are with the employee’s family, friends and colleagues,” Nestle said in a statement.

It added that support services are being offered to employees.