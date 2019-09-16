Working to combat student hunger in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In an effort to send fewer kids home hungry, the Lansing School District started a new program to feed students who take part in after school programs.

Studies show that 40 million Americans struggle with hunger every single day.

That’s an estimated 15 million households in the United States.

“We know there’s a need for helping parents out with additional meals,” said Jody Taratuta, the general manager of SodexoMAGIC at Lansing Public Schools.

The district has decided to take action.

“We want our students to dream big. We realize that sometimes they have to have after school programs to help them reach those goals,” said Taratuta.

Taratuta is in charge of the program. She says they’ve officially kicked off an after-school meal program at the high schools for students involved in extra-curricular activities.

“As after school programs begin at the elementary’s and middle schools, we’ll begin serving dinners there as well,” said Taratuta.

She hopes by serving these extra meals to students, it’ll help them be more successful in the classroom and give them one less thing to worry about.

“It’s a really great opportunity to allow students to get some energy before they start their after school programs because they can be at school anywhere for 10 to 12 hours a day, and we recognize the need for good nutrition, and we wanted to make sure that we provided that for them,” said Taratuta.

The program runs Monday through Friday and if you’d like more information, click here.