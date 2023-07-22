LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Horseshoes aren’t just lucky–they’re the main accessory of an international sporting competition, and this week it’s all happening in Lansing.

For the first time ever, Michigan is hosting the world championship in horseshoe pitching, July 17-29 at the Lansing Center.

Forty-eight states and three countries are competing for division titles in the annual World Horseshoe Tournament.

Meghan Ziehmer, Executive Director of the Greater Lansing Sports Authority, has been working for 14 years to get the competition in Michigan.

“Nine hundred fifty-five competitors from all over the world are competing for their world championship,” said Ziehmer. “It’s a free event. We welcome everybody to come out and check it out. It’s not many times that you get to attend a national horseshoe-pitchers’ tournament, right here in your backyard.”

The competition has eight divisions, varying with age, gender and throwing distance.

“We try to throw ringers and get the horseshoe around the stake. We play a process called cancellation, so if I throw two ringers and you throw two ringers, they cancel each other out. If you get within six inches of the peg, you score a point,” said Gary Roberts, president of the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association.

Some of the players have had the passion for horseshoe pitching for decades.

“I got into horseshoes in the 80s, and I’ve been pitching pretty much ever since,” said competitor Frank Chaney.

Chaney said this year, he’s ready to win.

“I was three and two this morning. If I can help my composure, I have a pretty good shot at being pretty top in my class, I think,” said Chaney.

For many, the horseshoe competition is like an annual holiday.

“This is a big, major reception for all of us. We all know each other and it’s like a big family reunion every year,” said NHPA president Roberts.

The preliminaries were this week. Next week we head into the championship, where winners from each division will be awarded a cash prize and bragging rights.