LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A soldier from Webberville, U.S. Army Air Forces Sgt. James W. Swartz, 21, who was captured and died as a prisoner of war in World War II, was identified and accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on Aug. 2, the organization announced Thursday.

U.S. Army Air Forces Sgt. James W. Swartz

In 1942, Swartz was a member of the 17th Pursuit Squadron, 24th Pursuit Group, when the Japanese military invaded the Philippines in December, with intense fighting taking over the region until the surrender of the Bataan peninsula and Corregidor Island in the spring of that year.

During this time, thousands of American and Filipino service members were captured and imprisoned at POW camps, with Swartz being reported among those captured when U.S. forces in Bataan surrendered to the Japanese troops. They were then subjected to the Bataan Death March, the 65-mile forcible transfer of 60,000–80,000 American and Filipino prisoners of war from the Bataan peninsula to various internment camps.

Swartz was held at the Cabanatuan POW Camp #1, where more than 2,500 prisoners of war died during the war.

Prison camp and historical records report that Swartz died on Sept. 23, 1942, and was buried with other prisoners in the local Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery in Common Grave 434. After the war, the American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) exhumed and relocated those buried to a temporary U.S. military mausoleum near Manila.

In 1947, the AGRS examined the remains to identify them, identifying four sets of remains from Common Grave 434 and declaring seven sets unidentifiable—burying these seven at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial as Unknowns.

In April 2019, as part of a project to identify those who died at Cabanatuan Camp #1, remains associated with Common Grave 434 were exhumed again and sent in for laboratory analysis.

Swartz was identified via mitochondrial DNA analysis, dental analysis, anthropological analysis, and circumstantial evidence. Swartz’s name, memorialized on the Walls of the Missing at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial, will have a rosette placed next to it to indicate he was accounted for.

Swartz’s remains will be transported to and buried in Williamstown Township in April 2025.