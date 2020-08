Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — For those who are looking to get the most romantic of getaways, we’ve got a spot for you: Blockbuster!

Yeah, remember that movie rental store?

There is one left and it teamed up with AirBnB for a super-cool experience.

The store has been turned into a makeshift living room with a 90’s theme.

Cost is $4/ night but you must live in the same town as the store to apply, which is in Oregon.