LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The 4th of July long weekend is an exciting time of year for many families, and fireworks are just one reason why.

But not everyone enjoys hearing the explosives going off, including many veterans.

One Vietnam War veteran in Jackson said he’s glad to see families and friends celebrate Independence Day year after year.

But he says it’s the blasts in the middle of the night that are becoming more than just a nuisance

“Where the fireworks are from 8 o’clock to midnight or something, that’s fantastic, then you don’t have to be on that super guard, that defensive mode you are on subconsciously,” said Jerry Huff, a Jackson Vietnam Veteran.

Huff still remembers his time as a radio operator with a Marine reconnaissance unit during a combat tour in Vietnam. Now 74, he said sometimes he finds himself back on patrol when the burst of a firework breaks through the middle of the night.

It’s an experience that he’s not alone in. Marine vet Brent Larsen deployed to Afghanistan during the initial invasion back in 2001. After coming home, the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder lead him to get help.

Later, he turned his experiences into a decade of work as a peer support specialist with the department of veterans affairs.

“You go there, you will be surrounded by other veterans. You’ll be able to hear their stories. Not just what they been through but what they’ve done to recover, what they’ve done to grow,” said Larsen.

As the glow of fireworks fades this week, Larson and Huff said the noise can bring back traumatic events for those suffering from PTSD. So Larson has some things he’d like you to consider before lighting off the explosives

Be considerate if veterans live nearby. It’s best to set them off earlier in the night and to avoid letting the celebration go on too late.

Both veterans stress that in the end, no one is alone and it’s okay to ask for help. Like Larson did.

“It saved my life, it made me a better father, a better husband, a better friend,” Larson said.

If you have any leftover 4th of July fireworks at home, check with your local ordinances.

For many places, the window to legally shoot them off ended last night. In Jackson and Lansing, violators could be fined $1,000.