Wrong-way driver causes crash on U.S. 127 ramp

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A driver going the wrong way on a U.S. Route 127 ramp caused a crash in Lansing early Sunday morning.

Lansing Township Police and fire were called to the scene of a crash that damaged three cars and police are still looking for the driver who caused the crash.

Authorities got to the scene shortly after midnight, they tell 6 news a driver was going the wrong way on the 1-27 north ramp where it meets i-96, when the person smashed into a car.



Another car was damaged trying to avoid the accident and slid into the guard rail.



Two of the cars were completely destroyed



Police are still looking for the driver of the car who caused the crash.