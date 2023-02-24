COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A man the state now says was wrongfully convicted 21 years ago of a double murder in Kalamazoo County walked free from prison Friday.

The exonerated Jeff Titus, 71, was greeted with hugs and handshakes as he left the Lakeland Correctional Facility on Friday. He posed for photos with his attorneys and the sons of the original detectives on the murder, who approached the Michigan Innocence Clinic to take up Titus’ case.

And, free for just minutes, he spoke with Target 8.

“I’ve been doing an awful lot of crying,” Titus said.

“It’s been 22 years waiting for this day and it should never have happened in the first place,” he said. “I’m just ecstatic and overjoyed to finally be out. … I want to see my grandkids. I haven’t seen them.”

He thanked Target 8 for a half-hour investigative special report that aired in 2017, detailing how Titus’ alibi was ignored by detectives.

“I appreciate you for it,” Titus said.

Earlier the same day, a federal judge signed an order saying Titus should be “released from Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) custody forthwith.” The order also vacated his convictions and granted him a new trial.

The exit sign in the driveway at Lakeland Correctional Facility near Coldwater. (Feb. 24, 2023)

The order had been expected Thursday but bad weather closed the federal courthouse in Detroit, delaying Titus’ release.

“I’ve been in there just shaking. I thought maybe I was going to happen again today,” Titus said.

He made cards and scratch art in prison to keep himself busy. He said his grandchildren loved the cards he made for them.

Titus, then 50, was convicted in 2002 of killing hunters Doug Estes and Jim Bennett in the Fulton State Game Area in November 1990.

But the Michigan Attorney General’s Conviction Integrity Unit, working with the Michigan Innocence Clinic, confirmed that the jury in his trial was never told about an alternate suspect, a serial killer named Thomas Dillon, who was convicted of hunting down and killing hunters during that time period in Ohio. Evidence pointed to his involvement. That violated federal law that requires police to turn over any possible exculpatory evidence to defense attorneys.

“The police had that file and they didn’t do nothing with it!” Titus said.

The AG’s office filed a request in federal court on Tuesday asking the judge to immediately release Titus and to order a new trial.

“There is new evidence which undermines the integrity of the original conviction, and justice requires that Mr. Titus be granted a new trial,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a Friday statement.

Titus’ case was handled by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office Conviction Integrity Unit, which looks at old cases to determine the validity of convictions. Nessel commended that team for its “hard work in a multi-state, multi-victim investigation which involved the meticulous review of decades of documents.”

“I didn’t do ’em (the murders),” Titus said. “When the Integrity Unit contacted me on an interview, I offered to take truth serum, I offered to take hypnosis, I offered to take an extensive polygraph to show that I was innocent, because I am. I did not do it.”

“I am in agreement with the Attorney General’s conclusion that there was a Brady violation and the request for the conviction to be set aside,” Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting wrote in a statement to Target 8. “The defendant’s release was part of that request.”

He said he has not yet decided whether he will retry the case. He said a review with a “small group of senior attorneys” would “focus on witness availability, evidence admissibility, and the impact on likelihood of conviction of the additional information that was previously not provided to the prosecution.”

“I will also be discussing the decision and the reasons for it with the victims’ families before commenting publicly,” he added.

The AG’s office said Titus would have access to reentry housing and two years or access to MDOC resources including job training and placement, transportation, work clothing or tools and vital document assistance.