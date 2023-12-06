LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports Fowlerville Schools were placed on a ‘shelter in place’ order for one hour Wednesday because someone reported they had a WWII anti-aircraft munition nearby.

It turns out, according to the Sheriff’s Office, a person from Fowlerville called 911 to report having the munition — which looks like a very large bullet.

Inert WWII munition. (Livingston County Sheriff’s Office)

The man told 911 he had found the munition on property owned by family in northern Michigan and had brought it home. The person was not sure if it was a live munition or not.

When deputies arrived they called in the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad. The bomb squad determined the munition was inert and not live.

The Sheriff’s Office also wrote the man did the correct thing by calling 911 and encouraged anyone who thinks they have found or located explosives to also call 911 immediately.