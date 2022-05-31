WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police say they believe a man shot and killed a woman and two children before turning the gun on himself.

It happened early Tuesday at a home on Godfrey Avenue SW south of Burton Street. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says a family member who went to the home called police around 3:50 a.m.

The home where the shooting happened. (May 31, 2022)

Responding officers found the two girls, woman and man all dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Three other children were in the house at the time but weren’t hurt, police said.

Wyoming DPS said the investigation is still in its early stages but that what detectives know now indicates the man killed the woman and two girls before killing himself.

“The motive for this tragic loss of life is still unclear,” Wyoming DPS said.

The names of the people involved have not yet been released because family is still being notified.

Police say they have the gun used in the shooting and they don’t believe there is any further threat to the public.

Neighbors told News 8 that police had Godfrey Avenue taped off much of the morning while they investigated. Later, a family friend dropped off flowers in front of the home.

Flowers left at the Wyoming home where police say a man killed two children, a woman and himself. (May 31, 2022)

Wyoming DPS Chief Kim Koster will hold a press briefing about the shooting at 2 p.m. It will stream live on woodtv.com.

If you are in crisis, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline anytime at 1.800.273.TALK.