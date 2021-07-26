Xavier DeGroat Autism Foundation has its 2nd Inauguration and 1st Community Awards

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich (WLNS) The Xavier DeGroat Autism Foundation will be hosting its 1st community awards event on Monday, July 26th at Delta Township’s Sharp Park from 7 to 9 pm.

The foundation was created to help promote more opportunities and awareness for people with Autism through advocacy, and tonight’s event will be acknowledging those who have helped with that.



According to the flyer, this will be the foundations 2nd Inauguration, and over 100 community members will be given awards to celebrate Autism awareness and its acceptance within the community.



For more information on the foundation and the event you can click the following link: https://www.xavierdegroatfoundation.org/