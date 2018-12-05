Xcel Energy aims for zero carbon emission from electric plants

Copyright by WLNS - All rights reserved

DENVER (AP) -- - A utility serving 3.6 million electricity customers in eight states says it will try to eliminate all its carbon emissions from electrical generation by 2050.

Xcel Energy made the announcement Tuesday in Denver.

CEO Ben Fowke says the company set the goal as a response to climate change.

He acknowledged not all the technologies needed to meet the goal are available yet on a commercial scale.

Xcel also says that meeting the goal could require nuclear power and carbon sequestration, a technology that captures carbon dioxide from burning fossil fuels and keeps it out of the atmosphere.

Xcel is based in Minneapolis and has customers in Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Xcel also supplies natural gas to 2 million customers. The company says their service won't be affected.