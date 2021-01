BRONX, NY (Associated Press) – Yankee Stadium is now expected to join numerous sports and entertainment venues around the nation and used as mass COVID-19 vaccination sites.

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio says a plan is in motion to use the house that Babe Ruth built in the Bronx as a vaccination location.

The announcement came one day after the mayor and New York Mets owner Steve Cohen said a 24-hour, vaccine mega site will be set up at Citi Field in Queens later this month.