LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – According to a new EPIC-MRA poll of 600 likely and active voters, “yes” holds a commanding lead on Proposal 3.

Prop. 3 would enshrine abortion and reproductive freedom as rights in the Michigan constitution. If passed, it would allow the individual to make all the decisions regarding their pregnancy, including prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, miscarriages, infertility and more. It would also allow the state to create abortion regulations after fetal viability, except to save the patient’s physical or mental health. It would invalidate all similar state laws that conflict with the amendment.

Around 57% of respondents said they would vote “yes” on Prop. 3 come Tuesday’s election. Around 40% said they would vote “no” – a 17-point gap.

Specifically, 53% are definitely voting “yes” and 4% are leaning toward “yes.” About 38% are definitely voting no and 2% are leaning towards “no.”