‘Yes on National Popular Vote’ ballot effort begins in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The “Yes on National Popular Vote” movement has kicked off a ballot effort that aims to transition Michigan’s U.S. Presidential election to one based on a popular vote.

The push is backed by both Republicans and Democrats, with both the former Michigan Democratic Party Chair Mark Brewer and former Michigan Republican Party Chair Saul Anuzis showing support.

“We know National Popular Vote is enormously popular with Michigan voters because it means the presidential candidate who earns the most popular votes across all 50 states wins,” said Brewer. “We are excited to launch our effort to bring this important proposal to let voters, not politicians, determine if Michigan moves our country toward a national popular vote for president.”

“Michigan should join 15 other states and move this country toward a national popular vote for president,” said Anuzis. “Every person in Michigan who believes in the principle of one person, one vote for presidential elections should join our effort today.”

The ballot effort would allow Michigan voters to decide to move to a popular vote instead of the legislature.

National Popular Vote legislation has been enacted in 15 states and Washington D.C. The legislation will take effect participating states make up at least 270 electoral votes – the number needed to win the Presidency.