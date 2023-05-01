Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax and Leonidas Kavakos will perform at the Wharton Center. (Photo/Nigel Perry)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Wharton Center for Performing Arts in East Lansing announced its 2023-2024 performing arts season.

This season includes a performance of Beethoven compositions on Jan. 31 by a trio of iconic cellist Yo-Yo Ma, Grammy-winning pianist Emanuel Ax and violin maestro Leonidas Kavakos. Star violinist Ray Chen will also perform a night of Bach.

Also on the schedule for the new season is Step Afrika on March 9, which includes percussive dancing with music, storytelling and humor for an awe-inspiring performance.

The Wharton Center will also bring the World Series Ballet on Oct. 10 for its performance of the classic story Cinderella.

Tickets go on sale on May 1. To check out more details and get the schedule for the entire season, visit whartonseason.com.