LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — June is Pride month, and people across the U.S. and here in mid-Michigan are celebrating the freedom to be themselves.

Volunteers, vendors and so many community members are crowding the streets on Saturday to celebrate the 2023 Lansing Pride Festival.

“Pride means togetherness, be proud of who you are, people are together, you can be who you are, wear what you want, and everyone will be happy…you’ll get tons of compliments and it’s just a great place to be,” said attendee Austin Franzel.

The festival is taking place in Old Town from 1-11 p.m.

Expected attendance of today’s event was estimated at more than 4,000 people, building on last year’s attendance of more than 3,000.

Rainbow flags hung from businesses, there were free hugs, and the energy was contagious.

Today, the community celebrated how far the LGBTQ community has come–but it hasn’t come without plenty of challenges.

Pride falls this month because in June of 1969, the Stonewall uprising took place–beginning the fight for equality in the lives of many LGBTQ Americans.

One year later, a celebration marked the first anniversary, which became known as the first Pride celebration.

Ever since then, members of the community have fought for incremental progress toward their equal rights as citizens.

State Rep. Emily Dievendorf spoke at Lansing Pride about how proud she is to be the first openly nonbinary state legislator.

“Other states have [recently] passed more than 500 anti-LGBT bills…you know what? Other states aren’t Michigan,” Dievendorf said.

Pride month may be celebrated in June, but being who you are can be celebrated all year long.