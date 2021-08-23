You can decide how short Chip Gaines cuts his hair

(NEXSTAR)–Chip Gaines is teaming up with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to raise money, and he’s putting his long locks on the line.

Gaines is holding a fundraising challenge on Instagram this week, giving fans, celebrities, and other St. Jude supporters the opportunity to decide who short he should cut his hair.

All of the donations will benefit St. Jude’s mission to treat children and find cures. For every fundraising milestone that is met, additional inches of hair will be cut off.

Chip and his wife Joanna are the Waco couple behind the Magnolia empire. Their most recent moves were to launch a cable network and to buy the Waco Tribune building.

Gaines will prepare for his much-anticipated haircut with the help of 16-year-old St. Jude patient, Bailey. The two met at St. Jude. At age 11, his doctor referred Bailey to St. Jude for treatment of bone cancer after an X-ray revealed a tumor on his left femur. He underwent nearly a year of chemotherapy, radiation therapy, limb-sparing surgery, and multiple other surgeries and procedures.

In 2017, Gaines raised $230,000 by shaving his head during his first “Operation Haircut”. The new fundraiser runs through Friday.