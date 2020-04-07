You can still take your boat out under social distancing guidelines

Hamburg Township, Mich. (WLNS) — The Hamburg Township Police Department has been receiving questions regarding whether boating activities constitute permitted “outdoor activity” under the governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order.

The department said boating activity is allowed under the executive order as long as it is done in a manner consistent with social distancing, and individuals should use only their own equipment to prevent the transmission of the virus through the touching of shared surfaces.

Also, persons must be part of a single household in order to boat together.

