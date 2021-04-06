Young Lansing girl has Pancreas removed and undergoes transplant

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – According to the Children’s Organ Transplant Association, the cost of a life-saving transplant can cost over $800,000.

This is why the charity and volunteer groups are asking for community help with Aniya Cromartie. She is an 11-year-old out of Lansing who has been battling stomach issues since birth.

Her first major surgery was at 5-months old, and her mother says it’s been a battle ever since.

“I’m used to seeing her in pain. It sounds awful to say that, but the pain is what she’s lived with for about 90 % of her life,” said her mother Ekayla Cromartie.

She was diagnosed with Pancreatitis and recently was given an Islet Cell Transplant in Cincinnati. This removed her pancreas completely and made her Diabetics in exchange.

“She traded having the pancreatitis pain, but now she is now a type 1 Diabetic, so that comes with its own struggles,” said her mother.

She remains in the ICU in Cincinnati and mom remains by her side. The organization wants to help with bills and is asking for donations to keep the family strong and together.

You can donate on its website, if you are unable to donate, her mother asks that you send good thoughts for her daughter’s recovery.