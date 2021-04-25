Young man with autism starts baked goods business

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Dominic Blatnik and his mother, Cathy, love to bake.

“What’s your favorite?” Cathy asked Dominic.

“Snickerdoodle,” Dominic said.

They took their passion for baking and turned it into a business. A business they hope will grow into a bigger opportunity for the Autistic community.

Cathy said baking runs in their family.

“My great grandfather, his great great grandfather, owned a bakery in Butler, Missouri,” Cathy said.

Cathy realized its harder for people with autism to get a job opportunity.

“The unemployment rate for those with disabilities is very high,” Cathy said.

So, her and Dominic decided to make an opportunity for themselves.

“If there isn’t an opportunity, I believe in creating an opportunity,” Cathy said.

They started “Baked Goods by Dominic.” The business started during the pandemic when Dominic would bake sweet treats for his speech therapist, and it grew from there.

“It’s like order number 42 and I’m like oh my gosh, wow. You know we’re gonna be heading towards 50, 60,” Cathy said.

She said Dominic gets more out of the business than just some money.

“The amount of skills… the confidence that he’s just gotten from this. It’s been, you know… it’s beyond my wildest dream,” Cathy said.

They hope to keep growing their business.

“You just have to keep moving forward. Keep looking forward and not looking back,” Cathy said.

So one day, they can move from their home kitchen to an actual store. They plan on hiring people with autism.

“We want to be able to employ our friends with disabilities. So if it stays in our house, we can’t do that. We have to keep making the dream bigger. Not even a dream. It will happen. Just the thought of it… I’m so excited,” Cathy said.