LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gwen Piper is a beautiful young tabby whose past is a bit of a mystery. She arrived at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter from another shelter.

Though Gwen is scared, said her friends at ICACS, she “has been nothing but sweet.” She’ll make a perfect companion for a lucky new family or roommate. “Her sweet personality should shine through quickly!” they said.

Gwen Piper is 1 year old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. To find out more about her, you can click here or call 517-676-8370. Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.