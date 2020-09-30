Your daily COVID-19 briefing: 1,054 cases, 11 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials report Michigan has topped 124,000 COVID-19 cases with 1,054 new cases and 11 new deaths today.

The report comes the day after Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced she’s extending the state of emergency until October 27, 2020.

Executive Order 2020-186 will allow the state to continue to mobilize resources and take the reasonable and necessary steps to protect Michiganders and their families. The governor also extended four executive orders to protect Michigan families and the state’s most vulnerable populations.

“This emergency will end, and it is a matter of months,” Governor Whitmer said. “But we are not out of the woods yet. Right now, the federal government and all 50 states have been under some form of state of emergency. We must continue doing our part to fight this virus on behalf of our families, frontline workers, and our small businesses.”

Where Michigan was once among the states most heavily hit by COVID-19, our per-capita rate of new daily cases has plateaued at a level well below the national average.

Despite gradually reopening our economy, Michigan’s seven-day case positivity rate has remained between 3.0% and 3.7% since early July. Over the same time period, case growth has also remained within a narrow band of 61 to 71 daily new cases per million population, by date of symptom onset.

Governor Whitmer has taken deliberate and steady action to reopen sectors of Michigan’s economy in a way that protects businesses, employees, and patrons. CNN Business currently ranks Michigan in the top ten – in ninth place – on their list of states that are getting economies back on track.

The health, economic, and social harms of the COVID-19 pandemic remain widespread and severe, and they continue to constitute a statewide emergency and disaster. Though local health departments have some limited capacity to respond to cases as they arise within their jurisdictions, state emergency operations are necessary to bring this pandemic under control in Michigan and to build and maintain infrastructure to stop the spread of COVID-19, trace infections, and to quickly direct additional resources to hot-spots as they emerge.

Today, Gov. Whitmer signed the 2021 budget into law.

“While this budget faced many challenges along the way amidst a global pandemic, I am pleased that we were able to come together and produce a budget that funds the programs and services that matter most to our residents ,” said Gov. Whitmer. “This has not been easy, but in the end the executive and legislative branches of government worked together to do what is expected and demanded of us and we now have a budget that will serve Michigan well.”

The budget delivers on many of her signature priorities, including the Michigan Reconnect program for a tuition-free pathway for adults, funding for the Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies program to ensure women have the care they need for a healthy pregnancy, and expanding access to childcare for families.

The budget protects schools, colleges, universities, and local governments from any state funding reductions below their original 2020 funding levels.

It also includes new education investments focused on providing students, teachers, and adults across Michigan with needed resources, including: