Your daily COVID-19 briefing: 1,095 new cases, 7 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today are reporting 1,095 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths.

Today marked one of the highest testing days for the state, with a cumulative 44,424 tests conducted.

Yesterday also marked another high-testing numbers day, with 43,053 tests conducted.

The past 7-day positivity rate 3.83%, compared to the 7-day moving average national positivity rate of 4.7%, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

On May 12, 2020 the World Health Organization (WHO) advised governments that before reopening, rates of positivity in testing (ie, out of all tests conducted, how many came back positive for COVID-19) of should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

Michigan is currently among 20 states that meet positivity recommendations that fall under the 5% positivity rate. Another 32 states have a positivity above 5%, with Idaho leading the nation with a test positivity of 24%.