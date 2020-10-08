Your daily COVID-19 briefing: 1,197 new cases, 22 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials report 1,197 cases and 22 deaths due to COVID-19 today.

The state total is now 132,039 cases. Of the 22 new deaths reported today, 20 were identified in a vital records review.

This day is also one of the top days for most number of tests conducted at more than 43,000.

How 1 billion doses of a coronavirus vaccine will be transported across the US, once developed

Airline passenger travel is down because of the coronavirus pandemic, but industry leaders say cargo flights will become busier once a COVID-19 vaccine is developed and released.

“It will be a logistical challenge that the world has not seen before,” DHL Global Forwarding CEO David Goldberg said.

DHL is already discussing how they will handle transporting the vaccine. According to DHL, 125,000 to 140,000 doses of the vaccine will fit onto one Boeing 747, Goldberg said.

8,000 airplanes will be needed to ship 1 billion doses.

Am I immune to the coronavirus if I’ve already had it?

You have some immunity, but how much and for how long are big unanswered questions.

There’s evidence that reinfection is unlikely for at least three months even for people who had a mild case of COVID-19. That’s how long New York City researchers found stable levels of protective antibodies in a study of nearly 20,000 patients of the Mount Sinai Health System.

Reinfection so far has been rare. The best known example: Researchers in Hong Kong said a man had mild COVID-19 and then months later was infected again but showed no symptoms. His second infection was detected through airport testing, and researchers said genetic tests revealed slightly different strains of the virus.

It’s actually evidence the man’s immune system worked like it should. Very few diseases leave people completely immune for life.

Antibodies are only one piece of the body’s defenses, and they naturally wane over time. And usually, “memory” immune cells can identify germs they previously encountered so they’re better at fighting them the second time around. That can help make any repeat infections less severe.

Scientists are studying how the other parts of the immune system kick in with the coronavirus.

It’s not known whether people who’ve been reinfected but show no symptoms would be able to spread the virus to others. That’s why health authorities say even people who have recovered from COVID-19 need to wear a mask, keep their distance and practice good hygiene.