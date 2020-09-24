Your daily COVID-19 update: 982 new cases, 8 deaths

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan health officials are reporting 982 new cases and 8 deaths due to the coronavirus.

Of the eight deaths, six deaths include those identified in vital records reviews. The state coronavirus total is now 119,597 with 6,700 deaths.

The outbreak at local universities

Today, university presidents at MSU and University of Michigan convened to discuss the state of the COVID-19 pandemic at the Lansing Regional Chamber Economic Club.

The discussion focused on their efforts to curb the pandemic in Michigan as well as economic recovery outlooks.

Some of the solutions discussed include working to diagnose people faster, treat ill patients and contain the spread of positive cases.

According to Michigan state health department data, MSU had 533 COVID-19 positive undergraduate students as of September 14.

University of Michigan had 151 COVID-19 positive undergraduate students as of September 14. (You can view the U-M COVID-19 dashboard, which documents positive COVID-19 cases at the university here.)

But these numbers are not completely accurate.

As 6 News Brittany Flowers reported, Ingham County health officials confirmed more than 1,200 cases of COVID-19 directly related to the Michigan State University community.

“MSU related is an MSU student, an MSU faculty, an MSU staff,” Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said during a weekly health briefing Tuesday.

More than 600 of those cases were confirmed the during week of Sept. 14 alone.

“I’m kind of feeling like I’m running out of tools in my toolbox,” Vail said.

After urging local all MSU students to self-isolate and issuing a mandatory quarantine on dozens of large houses in East Lansing, Vail said there’s a new challenge.

“I do see testing starting to drop off in the MSU community in general,” she said.

That could be a result of fewer people getting ill, but she added, there have been reports of students under mandatory quarantine simply not getting tested. While those reports can’t be traced back to any particular person, Vail said she has heard comments that a mandatory quarantine is discouraging those students from choosing to get tested. While some students view the order as a punishment, Vail said that isn’t the intent.

