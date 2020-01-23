Zehnder’s Snow Fest kicks off in Frankenmuth this weekend

Zehnder’s Snow Fest Schedule

The popular Frankenmuth all-you-can-eat family-style restaurant, Zehnder’s is hosting its 28th annual Snowfest.

It’s a time when families and friends from all over Michigan come together to see the detailed ice carvings each year.

Professional ice and snow carvers from around the globe also come to Frankenmuth specifically to carve at this event. Zehnder’s Snowfest is also a host of the National Collegiate Ice Carving Championship and the High School Snow Sculpting Competition.

For the full list of festival events, follow this link.

6 News meteorologist Jim Geyer stopped by Frankenmuth to check it out. Here are some photos Geyer captured.