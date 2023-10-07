LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Downtown might not be as busy these days as pre-pandemic, but if you drive down there Saturday afternoon, you might get a good look at the Undead.

The 13th Annual Downtown Lansing Zombie Walk is starting at 5:45 p.m. They’ll begin at the Impressions 5 Science Center and stagger westbound down Michigan Avenue, toward the state Capitol building. Bring donations for Greater Lansing Food Bank and enter the contests, including best zombie–adult and kid categories. GLFB is accepting nonperishable food items.

The schedule for the zombie walk is as follows:

4 p.m. Registration starts at Riverside Parking Lot of Impression 5

5 p.m. Best Zombie Contest, hosted by Z-Walk Founder

5:30 p.m. Horde pre-Z-Walk photo shoot

5:40 p.m. Instructions for Z-Walk given by Zombie Bride

5:45 p.m. Z-Walk starts heading toward the Capitol

6:30 p.m. Horde photo shoot at the Capitol

There will be two prize packages for the event. To enter the $100 prize-package drawing, bring donations for GLFB. For the $200 prize-package drawing, go for the Best Zombie (adult or kid) award.

Zombies must have a ticket to join the horde. Advance tickets are $5 each; tickets are $10 each on the day of the walk. Zombie kids age four and under can walk for free.