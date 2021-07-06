Zoo Day brings games, prizes to Potter Park Zoo

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – Kids joined animals for games and prizes at Potter Park Zoo on Tuesday. The fun was part of Zoo Day, a two-day event that included reduce pricing and local business booths.

Families came from all over mid-Michigan with hopes of spotting their favorite animal. For some, it was the first few steps back to normal life. Emily Pokoyoway came from Howell with her kids for the event.

“This is the first time we’ve been to the zoo since COVID happened. So, they were excited for today,” the mother of three said.

Evie Leiby, Okemos resident, said that her family is also starting to venture out again.

“We also attended a Lansing Lugnuts game. So this the the second time we’re out. We’re happy to be back at Potter Park Zoo,” she said.

Zoo staff were excited to use the event to showcase their newest additions.

“We are always excited to show off with our babies. So, we have our three baby otters. They are getting more pool time. We are excited for Jolly, the baby rhino. You know, all of our animal residents that people love to visit,” said Special Event Coordinator, Carolyn Fabaro.

With summer just picking up, there is a lot more events to look forward to said Fabaro.

“We do have two more of the Zoo Nights, the adults only. One more in July and one in August. And then we are moving into the fall, Boo at the Zoo and whatever that looks like this year,” she said.

The fun continues Wednesday with free parking and admission for just two dollars.



