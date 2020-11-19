Zoom to allow unlimited meeting time for Thanksgiving

FILE – This April 18, 2019, file photo shows a sign for Zoom Video Communications ahead of the company’s Nasdaq IPO in New York. Zoom’s videoconferencing service is deepening its integral role in life during the coronavirus pandemic as tens of thousands more businesses and other users pay for subscriptions to get more control over their virtual meetings. The surge in paying customers enabled Zoom to hail another quarter of astounding growth in a report released Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

(WLNS) – With Thanksgiving exactly one week away, some families need to think of a safe way to get together for this holiday season.

Zoom might just be the solution. Beginning at midnight on Thanksgiving day, Zoom will be dropping the 40-minute time limit for free users and allowed for unlimited meeting time.

This could be beneficial to many families as health departments in many states, including Michigan recommend no more than two different households from gathering indoors.

Zoom is calling the promotion #ZoomTogether. Under normal circumstances, users would have to have to restart their meeting or pay around $150 annually to have unlimited timed sessions.

This promotion ends at 6 am on November 7th.