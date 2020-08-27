Newsfeed Now: Laura makes landfall, leaving damage in its wake

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Hurricane Laura made landfall on the Louisiana coast Thursday morning as a Category 4 storm and was downgraded to Category 2 status as it moved north over southwestern Louisiana.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said he received a report that a 14-year-old girl died when a tree fell on her home. There have been no other reports of death at this time, but the toll is feared to rise as recovery efforts get underway.

The storm is bringing damaging winds and “flooding rainfall” over western and central Louisiana, and life-threatening storm surge has continued along much of the coastline, according to the National Hurricane Center. Widespread power outages and damage are being reported across the Louisiana and Texas.

At 8 a.m., Laura had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, and was about 20 miles north of Polk, Louisiana. It was moving north at 15 miles per hour.

Laura is expected to move across southwestern Louisiana this morning and head north across the state this afternoon.

The storm will reach Arkansas by Wednesday night, then move over mid-Mississippi Valley and the mid-Atlantic states this weekend.

