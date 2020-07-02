Nick Mantas – 6 Sports Weekend anchor

Hometown: Brookline, MA

Other places I’ve lived: Philadelphia, PA Atlanta, GA London, UK Tucson, AZ San Francisco, CA Oakland, CA Chicago, IL Abilene, TX

I graduated from: University of Arizona (BA), Northwestern University (MS)

I’ve been doing what I do for: Since September 2018

I’m passionate about: Sharing local stories of the lives of athletes.

I can’t stop talking about: Sports, debating the latest topics and getting to learn from athletes who played the game.

When I’m not reporting/anchoring, I’m: Enjoying a nice walk on a path or working out.

Other places you may have seen me: The grocery store or at a Michigan State game.

Favorite place in mid-Michigan: Horrocks Farm Market

What I love most about mid-Michigan: The people. Coaches and athletes who have made my job so much fun!

Fun fact: I used to be a strength and conditioning coach before getting into sports journalism.

Something else you should know about me: Super friendly and fun personality. If you see me around town feel free to say hi!

Where to connect with you: Facebook: Nick Mantas Twitter: Nick__Mantas Instagram: NickMantasTV