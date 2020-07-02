Nick Mantas – 6 Sports Weekend anchor

Hometown: Brookline, MA
Other places I’ve lived: Philadelphia, PA Atlanta, GA London, UK Tucson, AZ San Francisco, CA Oakland, CA Chicago, IL Abilene, TX
I graduated from: University of Arizona (BA), Northwestern University (MS)
I’ve been doing what I do for: Since September 2018
I’m passionate about: Sharing local stories of the lives of athletes.
I can’t stop talking about: Sports, debating the latest topics and getting to learn from athletes who played the game.
When I’m not reporting/anchoring, I’m: Enjoying a nice walk on a path or working out.
Other places you may have seen me: The grocery store or at a Michigan State game.
Favorite place in mid-Michigan: Horrocks Farm Market
What I love most about mid-Michigan: The people. Coaches and athletes who have made my job so much fun!
Fun fact: I used to be a strength and conditioning coach before getting into sports journalism.
Something else you should know about me: Super friendly and fun personality. If you see me around town feel free to say hi!
Where to connect with you: Facebook: Nick Mantas Twitter: Nick__Mantas Instagram: NickMantasTV