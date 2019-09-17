PATRICK J. BAILEY

Phone:

517-349-2800



Fax:

517-349-0190

Location:

Okemos, Michigan

Patrick Bailey graduated from Michigan State’s Eli Broad College of Business in 2014 with a Supply Chain Management degree. He then received his J.D. degree from Michigan State University College of Law where he graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2018. While in school, Patrick represented indigent persons as a clinician in the Michigan State Housing Clinic and was elected Treasurer of the Intellectual Property Law Society.

Patrick’s practice focuses on family law, landlord/tenant law, and criminal law. Patrick is an active member of the Ingham County Bar Association and the Young Lawyers Section. He believes every person deserves to be heard and puts it upon himself to advocate to the best of his ability on his client’s behalf.

When Patrick is not advocating for his clients, he likes to spend his time actively participating in community events, socializing with friends, and going to the lake.

Professional Associations and Memberships

State Bar of Michigan Member, 2018 – Present

Legal Experience