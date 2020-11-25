Peckham, Inc., a nonprofit community vocational rehabilitation organization, is a unique business and human services agency that values quality, diversity and performance. Our mission is to provide a wide range of opportunities to maximize human potential for persons striving for independence and self-sufficiency. We embrace collaboration, effective resource management and innovative approaches to achieve world-class excellence. Peckham provides job training opportunities to persons with significant disabilities and other barriers to employment.

