“Abby” Pet of The Day March 25

Meet “Abby”, our Pet of The Day today. Abby is a 10-year-old female Domestic Longhair mixed breed. She’s a sweet girl who is a bit shy at first but will warm up to you with a little time. Abby does not have a history of living with other pets, though she may be able to live with other respectful cats provided she is given a slow introduction. Abby has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. She is living in a foster home so the best way to meet her is to make an appointment with the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060. The Capital Area Humane Society is open by appointment only until further notice.



Photos: Capital Area Humane Society